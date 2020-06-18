Actor and director Wajahat Rauf has shared his story after recovering from coronavirus. According to him, Covid-19 fell in love with for 31 days ago.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he opened up about his ordeal.

“It was probably the longest one-sided affair I’ve had in my life. But she didn’t love me all the way hence I had mild symptoms,” he wrote.

He went onto add that he didn’t tell anyone about contracting the virus because he strictly stayed in self-isolation for almost 45 days.

The Tumhare Hain producer shared that he finally tested negative for the novel coronavirus after 31 days. He expressed gratitude to his wife and son for taking care of him and entertaining him from a safe distance.

Several renowned personalities of the country including veteran actors Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo, singers Abrar-ul-Haq and Rahim Shah, designer Maheen Shah and cricketer have been infected with coronavirus.

Comments

comments