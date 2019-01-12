‘Wanted criminal’ under treatment at JPMC flees from police custody

KARACHI: A suspect who was admitted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi for medical treatment has fled from police custody on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said the most wanted criminal, Baba, also took a police official’s weapon with him.

The two of the three policemen who were posted with the suspect at the hospital have been arrested and a case has been registered at the Saddar police station against them.

One of the police officials is on the run.

ARY News correspondent Nazir Shah said only the inquiry report could tell if it was a display of remarkable ineptitude of police officials or they did it on purpose.

Last week, six of the police officials, including Adiala Jail In-Charge Guard Sub-Inspector Khalid Mehmood, involved in abetting the alleged criminals in fleeing were apprehended in Attock.

This happened after Attock District Police Officer Asad Hassan Alvi took notice of the escaping of five culprits from police custody.

A case was registered against four of the arrested policemen.

According to details, the Rawalpindi Police had arrested the wanted criminals from different areas and they were held in Attock district jail.

