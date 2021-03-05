KARACHI: A man wanted by 11 police stations across Sindh province and has head money of Rs 500,000 was on Friday nabbed by cops in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that Abdul Ghaffar, who was absconding from 2009, was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police, from a cinema in New Karachi. “We have recovered a hand grenade and a motorcycle from his possession,” they said.

The police said that the accused was allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping for ransom and other criminal activities since 2008. “Several cases have been registered against the suspect in Jacobabad,” they said adding that besides this, he was also wanted by Karachi police in terrorism-related cases.

A terrorism case at the Mubina Town police station is among the seven cases registered against him across the Karachi police stations.

It is pertinent to mention in a similar action, a trained terrorist of an outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, was apprehended during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution in Karachi on January 27.

A most-wanted terrorist of a banned organisation, who was already named in the ‘Red Book’ compiled by the government, was arrested by a joint team of CTD officials and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

According to CTD, Abbas Jafri is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s Red Book. The raiding team also confiscated a weapon from his possession.

