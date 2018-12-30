WAPDA moves ahead during year 2018 to regain its past glory

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has persistently moved ahead during the year 2018 to regain its past glory, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the authority said with commissioning of the 108 MW-Golen Gol, 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension and 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum hydropower projects, the installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydroelectric power surged to 9389 MW from 6902 MW.

“The construction of Mohmand Dam is scheduled to commence next month and it will be the first mega Dam to be undertaken in the last five decades,” said WAPDA spokesman.

He said construction work on Diamer Basha Dam Project is also likely to start in mid next year.

He said both Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams have cumulative storage capacity of 9.3 Million Acre-Feet and will generate a total 5300 MW of low-cost hydel electricity.

Earlier this month, Minister for Power Resources Faisal Vawda had announced that the groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam will be held in first week of January, 2019.

“The groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam will be a historic landmark for country’s future water needs,” the minister said, while addressing a presser in the federal capital.

He said 800 MW of electricity will be produced from this project and it will also provide plentiful water to the residents of Peshawar, adding that 17000 acres of agricultural land will be irrigated.

He said WAPDA is a very important institution of Pakistan and it has the necessary skills and competence to complete the project before time.

