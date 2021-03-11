WAPDA employee beaten to death with bricks, stones in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: In a shocking incident, a Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) employee was beaten to death with bricks and stones by influential people in Gajaranwali village of Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The brutal act took place in the suburban village of Gajaranwali district of Hafizabad when an employee of Wapda named Iqbal climbed the electricity pole to fix the power supply.

The man fell down from the electricity pole and suffered serious head injuries. The accused continue hitting him with bricks until he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

Influential people have alleged that the deceased Wapda employee violated their house privacy by climbing up a pole.

Upon being informed about the incident, the police party reached the spot and took the prime accused identified as Arsalan into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused while search for the other three culprits is underway, police said.

