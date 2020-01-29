‘War is not solution to issues’: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that wars and clashes are not solution to issues, ARY News reported.

In an interview with BBC, Ijaz Shah said that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in democracy, adding that dialogue is only way to address issues.

Responding to a question, the interior minister warned that anybody who will try to take the law into his own hands will not be spared.

He confirmed that the law enforcement agencies had taken few people into custody for hate speeches and provoking people against the country.

Replying to another question, Ijaz Shah said that Pashtuns have two-third majority in the ruling party, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader in the tribal districts.

Earlier on January 27, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen had been taken under protective custody from Peshawar.

According to sources, Manzoor Pashteen had been taken into protective custody during a latenight operation in Peshawar.

The PTM chief was named in several cases of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan, the sources had said and added he was being shifted to DI Khan where an FIR had been registered against him.

