Warner Bros. to release 2021 slate of films on all platforms simultaneously

In a landmark decision by a major studio during the pandemic, Warner Bros. has announced that it will be releasing all of its 2021 titles in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously, reported The New York Times.

Big budget films like Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, and The Matrix 4 will all be available for streaming just as they hit theatres, in a move that shatters the traditional Hollywood concept of a ‘window’ in which big releases are only available in theatres before anywhere else.

“We’re living in unprecedented times that call for creative solutions. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do,” said Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

“We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the US will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021,” she added.

The decision comes in the wake of Warner Bros. announcing that Wonder Woman 1984 would be available in theatres and for streaming on Christmas Day. Industry insiders had wagered for it to be a one-time decision, at least until Warner could assess its success or failure.

Thursday’s announcements puts 17 titles in the line for simultaneous theatrical and streaming release, including Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and DC superhero sequel The Suicide Squad.

The biggest affected Warner Bros. titles include Dune and The Matrix 4;Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was set to be one of the biggest theatrical events, originally slated for a November release, before it got delayed twice due to the pandemic.

Comments

comments