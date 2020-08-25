Season two of ‘Warrior’, based on Bruce Lee’s writings, announced

Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, drama series “WARRIOR” will begins its ten-episode, second season on Friday, October 2, HBO has announced.

“Warrior” is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century.

The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Season two follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all. After barely surviving last season’s disastrous showdown, Ah Sahm is back with the Hop Wei and determined to wreak vengeance on Long Zii’s new leader, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), who also happens to be his sister.

Spending his nights honing his martial arts skills at a notorious Barbary Coast fight pit run by a savvy, opportunistic woman named Rosalita Vega (Maria Elena Laas), Ah Sahm harbors ambitions to topple Hop Wei head Father Jun (Perry Yung). To accomplish this, he pushes tong heir Young Jun (Jason Tobin) into a new opium deal and welcomes the arrival of an enthusiastic new recruit and fighter, Hong (Chen Tang).

As the two tongs fight for dominance over the course of the season, both face numerous outside threats, including from the brutal Fung Hai tong and its nihilistic leader Zing (Dustin Nyugen), the embittered Irish labor movement led by tough-as-nails bar owner Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger), and the hostile local government under the politically spineless Mayor Blake (Christian McKay) and his scheming deputy, Walter Buckley (Langley Kirkwood). With the stakes mounting and tensions with her brother growing, Mai Ling struggles to control her new-partner Zing, and lover and tong lieutenant, Li Yong (Joe Taslim).

“Warrior” was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (director of “Star Trek Beyond” and “Fast & Furious 9”) for Perfect Storm Entertainment and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.

