Waseem Akhtar appeals PM to give financial package for Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately dispatch a financial package for the port city citing a rapid rise in unemployment of daily wage labourers due to spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Waseem Akhtar, in his media statement, demanded PM Imran Khan to immediately provide a financial package to the metropolis. He said the financial package must be dispatched for the daily wage labourers who are being unemployed due to closure of wedding halls and catering services as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of COVID-19 positive cases seems to be increasing steadily in Sindh as another person was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday evening.

Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, said the patient belongs to Balochistan and reached Karachi last night.

This new confirmed case of the infection has pushed the total number of cases to 35 in the province.

Out of the total coronavirus patients in Sindh, two have recovered, Murtaza Wahab said.

