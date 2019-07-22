ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said on Monday yesterday’s large gathering of Pakistani-Americans in Washington was a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public diplomacy.

In a tweet, he quoted Ambassador Alice G. Wells, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, as lauding a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis attending the event in the American capital.

Ms Awan said the turning up of the large crowd at the event was a result of the people’s diplomacy of PM Khan.

امریکی ترجمان برائے ایشیاء ایلس ویلز، وزیرِاعظم عمران کا crowd دیکھ کر خوش ہوئیں۔ کہا یہ پاک امریکن کمیونٹی دونوں ملکوں کے تعلقات بہتر بناسکتی ہے۔ یہ ہے عمران کی عوامی ڈپلومیسی کا نتیجہ! https://t.co/1ukVDpq2dP — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) July 22, 2019

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) earlier tweeted: “Great to see Americans of Pakistani descent turn out today to show support for closer #USPakistan ties at a filled @CapitalOneArena . Excited about how this vibrant community will help the US & #Pakistan deepen ties & address the challenges we face,”

