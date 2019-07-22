Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Washington event result of PM Khan’s public diplomacy: Babar Awan

Babar Awan, Nandipur project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said on Monday yesterday’s large gathering of Pakistani-Americans in Washington was a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public diplomacy.

In a tweet, he quoted Ambassador Alice G. Wells, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, as lauding a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis attending the event in the American capital.

Ms Awan said the turning up of the large crowd at the event was a result of the people’s diplomacy of PM Khan.

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) earlier tweeted: “Great to see Americans of Pakistani descent turn out today to show support for closer #USPakistan ties at a filled @CapitalOneArena . Excited about how this vibrant community will help the US & #Pakistan deepen ties & address the challenges we face,”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran-Trump meeting will have positive impact on region: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

Opposition parties’ huddle to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow

Pakistan

Rana Mashood skips NAB appearance

Pakistan

Accountability court extends judicial remand of accused in bike scam


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close