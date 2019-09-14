Wasim Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui get court permission to fly abroad

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Saturday permitted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Wasim Akhtar and Rauf Siddiqui, who are facing a number of cases, to travel abroad, reported ARY News.

Both leaders, who are out on bail in these cases, moved their separate applications seeking the court’s permission to go abroad.

Akhtar, who is also Mayor Karachi, stated he wants to travel to Dubai to meet his family members residing there.

The court, granting his request, allowed him to fly out of the country for two days.

Meanwhile, the ATC also allowed Rauf Siddiqui to fly to Saudi Arabia for fourteen days.

Siddiqui in his plea stated that he intends to go to Saudi Arabia for renewal of his Iqama (work permit).

The mayor along with MQM leaders are facing cases, including the ones related to 12 May 2007 carnage.

