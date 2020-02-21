Biopic on cricket legend Wasim Akram is in the works

A biopic on the life of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram was announced during the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition.

According to a press release, it is titled Akram: An Era. Also known as, Sultan of Swing, Wasim expressed his gratitude and took to Twitter to share the teaser.

“So they decided to tell my tale! I am excited. Are you?” he wrote.

Apart from the former cricketer’s accomplishments, the film will also focus on his personal life and endeavours outside the stadium.

The shooting is likely to kick off at the end of this year. The script has been finalised but the cast has not been locked yet.

Fans are particularly interested to find out who will essay the role of Wasim, Huma Akram and Shaniera Akram in Akram: An Era. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

Comments

comments