On World Diabetes Day, former cricketer Wasim Akram has raised concerns about the alarming number of people who are diabetic in Pakistan and said the time to fight it is now.

He said more than one-quarter of Pakistan’s population is diabetic.

“It’s very concerning that diabetes affects more than one quarter of the whole population of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

The former cricket captain urged people to prevent it through diet and exercise. “We as a nation need to be more aware of what we are putting into our bodies and how we can prevent diabetes through diet & exercise. The time is now,” he wrote.

Akram, 36, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 30. He is active in raising awareness about diabetes and its prevention.

According to a report issued by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Pakistan is now among the top 10 countries in the world for an absolute increase in diabetes prevalence. Over 19 million adults in Pakistan are estimated to be living with diabetes in 2019.

