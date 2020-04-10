Shaniera Akram recently shared that her husband Wasim Akram is enjoying cooking in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the former cricketer who can be seen making pizza.

“Warning: Large 6ft3inch Pakistani male seen in the kitchen cooking and really enjoying himself,” she captioned it.

“Please advise that this content maybe encouraging and many may actually be inspired and attempt this at home. Supervision strongly advised,” Shaniera quipped.

Celebrities like others are staying indoors and trying to find ways to stay busy during the lockdown.

