Wasim Akram remembers late wife in emotional post

Pakistan’s former cricket captain Wasim Akram penned down an emotional note for his late wife Huma Mufti on her 10th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a collage of his two sons—Tahmoor, 23 and Akbar, 19.

He wrote “You will never be forgotten, you gave me the biggest gifts of all and they continue to grow and carry on your spirit. Gone but never forgotten, you are always in our hearts Huma Mufti Akram.”

She was Wasim Akram’s first wife. The couple got married in 1995 and spent 15 years together before Huma’s untimely death due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Chennai, India in October 2009.

The 53-year-old former cricketer has two children from his first wife. He later married Australian-born Shaniera Akram in August 2013. The couple has a daughter, Ayla Akram.

The legendary sportsman was appointed the ambassador for polio eradication in Pakistan on October 24.

