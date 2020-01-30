‘What a clean beach’: Wasim Akram lauds Shaniera’s successful campaign

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram lauded his wife Shaniera Akram and relevant authorities on how Karachi’s Clifton beach looks now.

Around five months back, Shaniera Akram raised the issue when medical waste was dumped on Karachi’s Clifton beach.

“Our beach is a bio-hazard zone and needs to be shut down immediately. I am so sorry to the people including myself who use and love our beach but this is beyond safe,” she had previously said.

She and volunteers joined hands with Sindh government to ensure the beach remains clean always. Although an uphill task, they were able to get the job done.

Following the successful campaign, former captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter on Thursday to praise his wife and the authorities for their efforts.

Thanks to ⁦@iamShaniera⁩ for initiating this needful campaign and to all government officials and massive thank you to workers who come there every morning to make it look the way it is now . #cliftonbeach #congratskarachi #happydays pic.twitter.com/0NxhyYWnhr — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 30, 2020

In a video posted by him on Twitter, he said “Good Morning! I am in Karachi. I am just showing you this could be anywhere in the world. It’s a beautiful beach, it’s a clean beach; guys this is Clifton beach. So, credit to all of the people who have been involved [in cleaning it]”

He added “This shows that if we all unite and make a resolution, we can achieve it.”

“Well done Karachi, what a clean beach,” Wasim Akram concluded.

