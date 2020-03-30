Celebrity couple and Wasim Akram have found an interesting way to kill boredom in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The props have been taken out to kill boredom for the couple. Taking to Instagram, the socialite posted pictures with her husband and daughter Ayla who can be seen wearing wigs.

“Quarantine got us all like…….#dressUpSundays,” she captioned the post.

Cricket legend Wasim can’t believe she shared the crazy photos on social media. “Whaaaaaaaat??! You posted these ??! Where are you??? You can hide but you can’t run!!!! 1 hour phone ban for you,” he commented.

From going live on Instagram to cooking to painting and dressing up, our local stars are finding activities to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown.

Comments

comments