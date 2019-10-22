Wasim Akram’s humorous take on wife Shaniera’s love for desi food

Former cricketer Wasim Akram proves with his latest tweet that he can come up with hilarious captions.

A fan shared a picture of Shaniera Akram from the royal dinner at Pakistan National Monument, Islamabad held on October 15. In the picture, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton can be seen in conversation with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

The tweet reads “I want someone to stare at me the way Shaniera is looking at Kate.”

The former captain Wasim Akram, however, replied with his own version of the caption. “The look your wife makes when you tell her that food is being served and it’s a full desi buffet!”

The look your wife makes when you tell her that food is being served and it’s a full desi buffet! https://t.co/qM4ntXMeGW — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 21, 2019

People couldn’t help but appreciate his sense of humour. Many quickly pointed out that Shaniera was actually looking at the camera and not at the duchess.

Some people also noticed Wasim’s expression who is looking at his wife.

