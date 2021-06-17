An adorable video clip capturing the priceless reaction of a Beluga whale on seeing a stuffed toy whale in the hand of a young girl has gone viral on social media.

The video from inside a Mystic Aquarium in the US state of Connecticut shows the little girl with a stuffed toy white whale in her hands watching the Beluga inside the aquarium with her mother.

On noticing the stuffed toy whale, the Beluga turns her face towards the girl and opens her mouth in excitement and the young girl can be seen backing off a little.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since being posted on YouTube by Viral Hog, the clip has got over 48,000 views.

The girl’s mother said that she purchased the stuff Beluga with the hope that if the real Belugas saw the stuffed toy, they would surely give some reaction.

Juno, said to be the most interactive whale, reacted to it with an open mouth in excitement.

Comments

comments