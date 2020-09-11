A pet cat named Monty miraculously survived two months after being accidentally locked inside a shipping container without any food or water.

He is thought to have survived by eating spiders and licking condensation off the container walls.

The feline owned by Beverly and Paul Chapman of Cornwall had disappeared two months back. He was discovered inside the container located just 200 metres away from his home after someone heard him crying in the lock-up and was returned to his owners.

A video showing the cat being released from the container has been shared online.

In the first few days, the couple didn’t worry as Monty, according to them, had a habit of roaming freely and visiting seven or eight homes in the neighbourhood. They grew concerned when their neighbours told them they hadn’t seen the feline in a while.

The couple also put details on Facebook and stuck up posters in and around their locality but to no avail.

Beverly said that Monty had the habit of getting into people’s cars and lorries and even loved spending time at a local store. The couple had given up hope after no one shared any information about his whereabouts.

The day Beverly returned to work, she got a message from a friend about the whereabouts of the cat.

“It was a message from my friend who had tagged me in a picture on Facebook which Blackfords Removal had put up. Apparently someone had been outside their storage unit and heard a cat crying,” she said.

