WATCH: Couple narrowly escapes massive ice block falling off roof

A heartstopping moment captured on camera shows a couple from Russia miraculously escaping after a massive ice block fell 50-feet from a roof and shattered their car windscreen.

The block of ice fell from a building in the Arctic outpost of Kola, according to a local media report. The couple managed to escape unhurt as the sturdy windscreen was able to take the force of the falling ice.

The viral video shows the couple jumping out of their Nissan Murano in panic. As the driver didn’t have time to switch the gear, the vehicle is seen going in reverse down the slope.

As the woman tries to hit the breaks or switch the gear, the man is seen wandering around in shock.

Reports said the couple had got into the parked car after visiting a local shop for just a few minutes.

Another horror incident of a different kind happened just a few days ago in Argentina.

A short clip shared on social media showed a speeding train narrowly missing a group of people engaged in a huge railway track brawl.

The shocking footage was captured in the town of Ramos Mejia in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires on 24 March.

