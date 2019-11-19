Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Dog saves owner from being hit by a truck

Dog

It’s not every day a dog becomes an unexpected hero, but this dog became one when he saved the life of his owner.

A video making rounds on social media show a heroic dog saved the owner from being run over by a semi-truck in Russia.

Stop, look both ways, then cross

Dog saves owner from being run over by a semi-truck in Russia. No one was reported hurt in the incident

Posted by RT Play on Monday, November 18, 2019

In a video, it can be seen that a man with his dog was crossing the road, when suddenly a truck drove close to them.

Read More: Dog bite leaves parasite in 70-year-old’s eye

Upon seeing the vehicle, the dog holds back the owner to save him from being hit by it. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Dog bite leaves parasite in 70-year-old’s eye

Offbeat

WATCH: Leopard attacks bikers in forest

Offbeat

Are these medical appeals that use sick children’s photos real?

Offbeat

Unseen images reveal strange marks at ‘UFO’ landing site


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close