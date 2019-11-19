WATCH: Dog saves owner from being hit by a truck

It’s not every day a dog becomes an unexpected hero, but this dog became one when he saved the life of his owner.

A video making rounds on social media show a heroic dog saved the owner from being run over by a semi-truck in Russia.

Stop, look both ways, then cross Dog saves owner from being run over by a semi-truck in Russia. No one was reported hurt in the incident Posted by RT Play on Monday, November 18, 2019

In a video, it can be seen that a man with his dog was crossing the road, when suddenly a truck drove close to them.

Upon seeing the vehicle, the dog holds back the owner to save him from being hit by it. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

