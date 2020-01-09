Cranked Up Films, a subsidiary of Los Angeles based Good Deed Entertainment, has released the trailer of its upcoming horror/fantasy flick ‘Extra Ordinary’.

The film’s trailer is going viral since the release as the film has all the ingredients of a box-office success. Mixing horror, fantasy and comedy, ‘Extra Ordinary’ tells the story of Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, who is gifted with supernatural abilities.

Rose has a love-hate relationship with her ‘talents’ and tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals – to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel.

But Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness. He puts a spell on a local teenager- making her levitate.

Her terrified father, Martin asks Rose to help save his daughter.

Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift and work with Martin to save the girl.

Directed by Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, the movie stars Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte and Claudia O’Doherty in leading roles and will be released on March 6 this year.

