WATCH: Girl fired upon while filming violent act

LAHORE: In a miracle, a girl narrowly escaped a gunshot as she was fired upon by an armed man while filming a violent incident in Ferozewala area of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The entire scene was captured on the mobile camera of the girl and has gone viral since then.

According to details, the video showed a group of armed men returning from a neighbourhood in the suburb area of Lahore, Ferozewala, when one of them noticed that they are being filmed by a girl from the top of a building.

It showed a man shouting at the girl to stop shooting the incident and suddenly took out the weapon and opened fire on her.

The video showed that the fire hit the wall of the building, where the girl was standing as she narrowly missed the gunshot.

The sources privy to the matter said that the police have started a probe into the matter and had vowed to bring the culprits involved in the act to justice.

In yet another incident of violence in the same area on August 01, a man and his son were gunned down allegedly over a land dispute in withing the limits of Ferozewala police station in Lahore.

Police said that Tariq, 55, had a longstanding ownership dispute over of a piece of land with his cousin Bota. After an argument over the land dispute, Bota opened fire on his cousin Tariq and his son Mujtaba, 25, in Laban area in the limits of police station Ferozewala, said the officials.

The duo was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the suspect Bota managed to escape from the area.

