WATCH: Humayun Saeed swarmed by fans in Multan

Prominent Pakistani film and television actor Humayun Saeed was mobbed by fans in Multan on Tuesday.

Multiple videos of the actor being surrounded by a swarm of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him have been doing rounds on social media.

The video shows the actor reciprocating the love and waving to his fans as they gather around his car.

According to various social media pages who shared the video, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star is in the city of saints for Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition.

He is all set to catch some live action as Multan will host its first PSL 5 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

Humayun received a lot of praise for his character Danish in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

