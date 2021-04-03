HORRIFIC: Karachi woman pushes off neighbor to death from third storey

KARACHI: In a dreadful incident taking place in Karachi last night, a woman pushed another off of third storey to her of a building to her death following a scuffle broke out between them, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a densely populated Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim area in the central district, a woman has been filmed to apparently push off another woman as the CCTV has been collected by ARY News.

The deceased Noor was a neighbor of Komal, woman who allegedly threw her off to death, who along her family have fled the scene.

Noor conceded fatal injuries and before she could be taken to hospital for treatment, she had already died.

Police confirmed they have initiated the probe and are looking out to detain the suspects.

