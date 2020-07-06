WATCH: Lightning hits footballer’s necklace during training session  

Horrifying footage showed the moment a 16-year-old Russian footballer was hit by lightning just as he went to kick a ball during a training session.

Ivan Zaborsky is in a coma fighting for his life following the incident at a weekend training session in the city of Orekhovo-Zuevo, east of Moscow.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The footage showed the teenage goalkeeper was training separately from his teammates when lightning hit a metal chain around his neck. He was seen kicking the ball from the edge of the penalty area even after he is struck.

He collapsed to the ground as other team players and coaches ran towards him. One of his trainer, Anton Basov, performed a heart massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The footballer was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred by helicopter to a clinic in Moscow. His family confirmed that he was in a stable condition and had regained consciousness. However, due to a strong painful shock, he had to be put back into a coma.

Zaborsky’s sister Karina Zaborovskaya said: ‘He woke several times, but doctors were scared to take a risk, and he was put back to coma.’

She said: ‘Doctors say that he was born under a lucky star. I still can’t comprehend it all. I cannot understand how it could happen.

Read More: WATCH: Moment jet liner is struck by three bolts of lightning

‘There were no clouds above the stadium before and during the training session, nothing signaled trouble.’

She praised the coaching staff who saved the footballer’s life with their prompt action.

Comments

comments