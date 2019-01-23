WATCH LIVE: Asad Umar presents ‘mini-budget’ amidst loud ruckus from opposition benches

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umer is presenting the “Mini-budget 2019” in the National Assembly, reported ARY News.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Asad Umar said that it was not a budget, but a package for economic reforms. “The government wants a resolution to economic woes of the country”, he said, adding that the government didn’t want next governments to complain about previous government’s [economic] wrongdoings.

Reduction in taxes

Asad Umar said that in 6 months, agricultural loans will see an increase of 22 per cent. He said that the government wanted to encourage small businesses, and if they got loans from banks, businesses would flourish.

“Hence, the government is reducing the income tax on banks from 39 per cent to 20 per cent. Also, banks’ income tax on agricultural loans is being reduced to 20 per cent”, he said.

Finance Minister said that the government wanted to encourage the people to become regular income tax filers, therefore, the government was abolishing the withholding tax for filers on banking transactions.

Removing the previous bar on non-filers to purchase cars above 1300cc, the finance minister said they could now buy cars above 1300cc but with an increased tax.

The finance minister also informed that the government was bringing a Rs. 5bn revolving fund for a ‘Qarz e Hasna’ scheme.

He also said the government was ending the six per cent tax regime on business accounts, whereas the business would now need to submit withholding tax details only twice a year.

Previous government left the country in deficit: Umar

Umar said that the parliament and the constitution had a responsiblity to reduce inequality between the rich and the poor, which was not fulfilled.

He said that the government would present a ‘medium-term economic framework’ next week, and hoped that the opposition would give positive suggestions to the government to improve.

As the finance minister started his speech, members of the opposition started sloganeering against the government.

Responding to opposition’s noise, Umar said he wished the opposition would have called out then finance minister Ishaq Dar when he would read out ‘a pack of lies’ in name of finance bill.

He said that the gas sector was never in deficit, however, due to PML-N government’s policies, it was now in the deficit of Rs. 150bn.

He further said that the previous government had left the country in the deficit of somewhere between Rs. 2500bn to Rs. 3000bn

Earlier speculations about the budget

According to sources, suggestions for an increase and decrease in the customs and regulatory duty of many various goods has been recommended.

These goods include luxury items, mobile phones, luxurious cars as well as some machinery and raw materials imports.

The main purpose of the package is to create better conditions for investment in a struggling economy that is facing a balance of payments crisis.

According to sources, it has been suggested to increase the duties on imported goods and luxury items. Other items include mobile phones, shampoos, creams and cheese. “It has been recommended to abolish the withholding tax for tax filers whereas 0.6 percent tax on non-filers will remain intact.”

Sources added that, a recommendation has been made to increase the duty for cars above 100CC by 10 per cent. “The ban imposed on non-filers for not purchasing new cars might be removed as well. However, the ban placed on them for not purchasing new properties will remain intact.”

They also said suggestions pertaining to income tax relief per year have been recommended as well, adding that if the aforementioned recommendations are not approved in the mini budget then they will be presented in the yearly budget.

This is a developing story. Details are being added as the budget speech continues.

