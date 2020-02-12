WATCH: Lum waterfall flows upwards during Storm Ciara

A waterfall in Scotland started flowing upside down against its usual behaviour where it moves towards downstream.

So what happened sounds like a mystery where some might be guessing a low gravity in the area or others looking at the footage might think it of smoke blowing up a chimney.

A waterfall in Scotland called Jenny's Lum turned 'upside down' when heavy winds of Storm Ciara sent the water flowing upward



However, none of these situations occurred when Jenny’ Lum waterfall in Campsie Fells, Scotland started flowing upward only due to storm Ciara, which is declared from some meteorologists as one of the biggest storms of the century.

The waterfall is named Lum, which is a Scottish word for the chimney as it appears as smoke is blowing out from a chimney.

Storm Ciara has pounded the United Kingdom and Europe with rain and winds as strong as 100 mph.

Britain and Ireland were lashed by howling winds and inundated with driving rain Sunday as Storm Ciara left homes without power, wiped out sports events and disrupted travel around northern Europe.

The bad weather also hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany throughout Sunday, causing scores of flights to be cancelled.

In Britain, more than 30,000 homes were left without power, largely in eastern England.

The highest wind speed recorded was 93 miles (150 kilometres) per hour at Aberdaron, on the tip of northwest Wales’s Llyn peninsula.

At Wet Sleddale Reservoir in northwest England’s Lake District national park, more than 150 millimetres of rain fell in a 24-hour period.

Rail companies urged passengers not to travel and operated reduced timetables and speed restrictions.

