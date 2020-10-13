WATCH: Man lets 20 pythons live, roam freely around his home

A man in the United States (US) was charged with keeping exotic animals after as many as 20 Burmese pythons were found roaming free inside his home.

64-year-old Martin Bone had allowed 20 pythons, 10 of which were over 10-feet in length, live and roam freely in the house in Holladay, Utah.

He also had hundreds of rodents, including 585 rats and 46 rabbits, on his premises, according to police.

The man was held on 20 charges relating to keeping exotic animals and pets by police that raided his home.

The cops said some of the animals were kept in enclosures, but most of the snakes were slithering freely around the premises.

“One of the issues that came to our attention is just the amount of debris coming from the animals made the area kind of have an interesting smell to it,” detective Ken Hansen was quoted by a local TV channel.

Hansen said that animal control was in the location and all the animals in the property were taken to veterinarians for examination.

“We had animal control there and we had a veterinarian there. So every animal that was taken from there had an examination including the snakes, rats, and the rabbits,” he added.

