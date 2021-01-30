In India’s “cleanest city” Indore a team of municipal workers were caught on camera trying to dump elderly homeless people, presumably gathered from within the city, by the side of a highway on the city’s outskirts.

Videos of this incident, shot by locals, were widely shared online as they showed the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked by the side of the highway.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The disturbing visuals show a frail old woman, donning filthy rags and barely able to sit upright, being supported by a man as the villagers argue with the municipal workers.

They were forced to bring them back after opposition from villagers in the Kshipra area, who protested the government’s apparent move to leave them on the highway amid a freezing winter.

READ: WATCH: Man transports bee colony by carrying queen in fist

In another video, a man can be heard explaining how the municipal team brought the homeless people in a truck and abandoned them on the highway while also throwing their belongings by the side of the road.

In India’s cleanest city team of Indore Municipal Corporation dumped aged destitutes on outskirts, later when villagers opposed lugged them back on truck, 2 officials suspended one transferred @ndtv @soniandtv @Suparna_Singh @manishndtv @vinodkapri @rohini_sgh @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/mLAWc0Pdcd — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 29, 2021

Later, the backlash to their barbaric act mounted, there was another follow up video that showed the same municipal team bringing back the homeless people on the same yellow truck in which they dashed them.

Comments

comments