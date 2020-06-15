A footage shows outdoor gym equipment springing to life in the middle of the night and comes into perpetual motion, local police and civilians fear possible haunting.

The video shows uniformed officers standing around the gym equipment which started moving on its own.

Officers went to an outdoor gym in Kashiram Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on June 11 after worried locals had reported ‘paranormal activity’ in the park as the gym equipment appeared to move by itself.

Further investigation revealed the movement was the doing of local pranksters who over-greased the mechanism making it loose enough to move by itself.

A slight push enabled the machine to operate without supervision due to the grease making it relatively friction-free.

Earlier in Indonesia, In an effort to ensure people do not come out of their homes amid coronavirus outbreak, a youth group dressed up as ghost to scare people into staying indoors.

In line with the directions of the president of Indonesia, some communities decided to take measures into their own hands, imposing the ghostly patrols, lockdowns and restricting movement in and out of their village.

