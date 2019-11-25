WATCH: Plane gets tangled in power lines

A single-engine propeller plane crashed into power lines in Louisville Township, Minn. But the pilot of the plane luckily escaped unhurt.

According to media reports, the plane’s pilot identified as Thomas Koskovich, 65, was rescued from his small single-engine plane after the power lines were de-energized.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a plane on Saturday struck power lines in Louisville Township, which is located about 48 kilometers southwest of Minneapolis.

Once the power line was de-energized, the pilot was rescued from the plane,” the statement said.

This incident could have been much worse,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

An investigation has been launched by the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the reason for the accident.

