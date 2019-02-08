WATCH: This ‘painting’ isn’t quite what it seems
Artist Thomas Deininger’s sculptural assemblages are nothing but three-dimensional tricks of the eye which makes one experience a good optical illusion.
A video of his recent art work, which is doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram resembles a painting but isn’t one.
This piece of art from Thomas Deininger is one of the most incredible things I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/fJmKg9wpD2
— Martin Montague (@MartinM_Media) February 4, 2019
The sculpture assemblage, depicting a man’s face painting on canvas is more than a painting. This artwork is created by assembling discarded everyday items without the use of colors and a brush.
His artwork video that confused people who watched it the first time has garnered over eight million views.
Netizens were surprised after viewing the artwork!
