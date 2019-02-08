Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: This ‘painting’ isn’t quite what it seems

Artist Thomas Deininger’s sculptural assemblages are nothing but three-dimensional tricks of the eye which makes one experience a good optical illusion.

A video of his recent art work, which is doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram resembles a painting but isn’t one.

The sculpture assemblage, depicting a man’s face painting on canvas is more than a painting. This artwork is created by assembling discarded everyday items without the use of colors and a brush.

His artwork video that confused people who watched it the first time has garnered over eight million views.

Netizens were surprised after viewing the artwork!

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Saudi crown prince spoke of going after Khashoggi with a “bullet.”

International

Priest tries to block film on child abuse scandal

Offbeat

Citizen approaches court after cat killed in Karachi road mishap

International

Congress promises to scrape ‘triple talaq law’


ARY NEWS URDU