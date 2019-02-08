WATCH: This ‘painting’ isn’t quite what it seems

Artist Thomas Deininger’s sculptural assemblages are nothing but three-dimensional tricks of the eye which makes one experience a good optical illusion.

A video of his recent art work, which is doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram resembles a painting but isn’t one.

This piece of art from Thomas Deininger is one of the most incredible things I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/fJmKg9wpD2 — Martin Montague (@MartinM_Media) February 4, 2019

The sculpture assemblage, depicting a man’s face painting on canvas is more than a painting. This artwork is created by assembling discarded everyday items without the use of colors and a brush.

His artwork video that confused people who watched it the first time has garnered over eight million views.

Netizens were surprised after viewing the artwork!

This is blowing my mind. Genius https://t.co/CaQeVm15cc — Gerard Leckey (@GerLeckey) February 7, 2019

Well, I never expected that!! A Super talented and creative artist. https://t.co/WsiBs6vMI1 — J.L🌱⚽️L.F.C♥️ (@JL52072686) February 7, 2019

When your assumptions are already great but the reality surpassed it. This art is incredible. https://t.co/fbaKAnW6jM — Potato (@Potato33221275) February 7, 2019

Comments

comments