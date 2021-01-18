WATCH: Two blind Indus dolphins rescued at Rohri canal

SUKKUR: Two blind Indus dolphins were rescued after being found stranded at Rohri canal of Sukkur district, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Wildlife Department, villagers spotted a baby Dolphin in the Rohri canal and informed the Sindh Wildlife Department, Sukkur about it.

A rescue team led by Mir Akhtar, who holds an experience of more than 26 years in dealing with wildlife, was sent to rescue two Indus dolphins.

“Only professionalism, passion & love grants such a power which results in this kind of unprecedented rescue of 02 stranded ‘Indus blind dolphins’ that is one of the most precious animal of the world.”

“Barrage Irrigation System was not a hurdle before the unsung heroes of wildlife department GoS. Well done Adnan, Mir, Bhatti, Nazeer, Jabbar and all team members of Sukkur Wildlife Division,” wrote Sindh Wildlife department in series of tweets.

The dolphins were later released into the River Indus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indus River dolphin has been marked as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

These mammals have to adapt to life in the muddy river water, and are believed since then to be functionally blind. Without eyes, the rare species of blind dolphins rely on echolocation to communicate, navigate, and hunt prey including catfish, prawns, and carp.

The dolphin species remain in the lower downstream reaches of the Indus River in Pakistan.

