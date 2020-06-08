WATCH: Two wild elephants chase tourists on Srilankan Safari

A group of tourists got a little closer to wildlife than they anticipated when two wild elephants charged at their Jeep during a safari.

The 4×4 full of people was driving through northern Sri Lanka when it encountered a herd of elephants from a distance.

Bumpy footage recorded from the car shows the elephants, which can be heard trumpeting, gathered together and walking in the opposite direction as the sun goes down.

Suddenly out of nowhere two of the animals, which appear spooked by the tourists presence, break away from the herd and charge at the safari-goers.

One female tourist can be heard screaming while others laugh as it is clear the wild animals are backing off.

Thankfully the Jeep driver was able to manoeuvre out of the elephants’ paths. The incident took place at Minneriya National Park in North Central Province, Sri Lanka.

