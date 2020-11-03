WATCH:Teary-eyed boy refuses to give up until he breaks karate board

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has shared a heartwarming video as a testament to the power of encouragement and support.

The video, which went viral last year, shows a five-year-old boy struggling to break a board during karate practice. Eventually, encouraged by the words of his instructor and the supportive chant taken up by his peers, the teary-eyed little boy manages to snap the board in half after a few failed attempts.

Claudia Swonger filmed her son, Phoenix, acing the karate move and learning a valuable life lesson in perseverance during his karate class in Florida.

The video was reposted on Instagram by Dwayne Johnson a few hours ago. Mr Johnson said he loved “every single thing” about the video and hailed it as “a moment that changed this little boy’s life forever.”

He also praised the instructor for constantly encouraging the young boy and talking to him until he succeeded in breaking the board.

So far, the video has been viewed a whopping 10 million times on Instagram, with hundreds of people praising the boy for his perseverance.

Comments

comments