Water flow from Glacial Lake at Shisper Glacier normal: GBDMA

GILGIT: Supra-Glacial Lake formed at the Shisper Glacier in Gilgit Baltistan has started receding with a water discharge of 200 cusecs to 220 cusecs per day below the surging glacier which ruled out risk of glacial flooding, citing Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority state radio reported.

According to the GBDMA, it is routine flow of water which usually pours in summer season at 400 cusecs.

The satellite images received by Pakistan Meteorological Department show the glacial lake at Shisper Glacier to be contracting which had mitigated the disaster risk, an official said.

There might be two reasons for plummeting size of the glacier, mainly under surface discharge of water and the upward movement along with the penetration of the glacier into lake which consequently got submerged into the glacier, official said.

The isotopic analysis would help determine the source of water discharging beneath the glacier as at present it was not for sure either the water rolling down was glacial lake or the glacier’s melting water.

There is no need for displacing the local community of Hassanabad Village and surrounding areas as there was no glacial lake outburst or flooding risk where the water flow is normal,” the Authority Official said.

“We have requested the PMD to share latest satellite images of Shisper Glacier to ascertain the prevailing situation,” the official further said.

Comments

comments