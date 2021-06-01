KWSB seizes 5 tankers, razes hydrant as water-theft crackdown continues

KARACHI: The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) anti-theft cell has Tuesday confirmed its crackdown continued against alleged water appropriation in Korangi and Super Highway areas as it razed a water hydrant near Wadi-e-Hussain, ARY News reported.

The alleged thieves had plugged in an illegal connection from three key water conduits using which they supplied to an underground water reservoir to fill commercial water tankers, the KWSB spokesperson said.

At least five water tankers have been seized by the authority in its raids and a case has been lodged with Malir Cant Police Station in whose jurisdiction the illegal hydrant had been operting.

In another raid, a hydrant in the Korangi Industrial Area has been destroyed and five people operating it have been arrested while two water tankers confiscated.

The hydrant got its illegal supply from a 33-inch pipeline in sector 24 and would, allegedly, supply to factories whose owners have been booked in the case as well.

Earlier in a similar matter in the rural areas, in a bid to tighten the nose around the people involved in irrigation water theft, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has shared a WhatsApp number for the general public.

As per details, Sohail Anwar Siyal while releasing the WhatsApp number of the Irrigation department to highlight water theft across the province has urged the masses to record video of the water theft and share it with the Sindh irrigation department.

The video along with the date and time highlighting the irrigation water theft should be forwarded to 03330291781, the minister said.

