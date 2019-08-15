Water level rises by 10 feet in Hub Dam after monsoon rain

KARACHI: The ongoing spell of rains in Sindh and parts of Balochistan has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 318 feet, citing officials ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Managing Director of the Water Board has said that recent rainfall in the catchment area of the Hub Dam has increased the water graph in the reservoir to 307 ft, with the dam having the capacity to store 339 feet of water.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in District West and other areas of Karachi, which receive water from the reservoir.

Karachi gets 100-gallon water daily from Hub Dam.

In a spell of rainfall in the catchment area of Hub Dam in Balochistan and Sindh in February this year had increased the water level at the lake of the dam by 20 feet.

The catchment areas of Hub Dam is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

Owing to the low supply from the dam, many areas in the western and central districts of the Karachi were facing acute water shortage.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water. It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source that meets the water needs of the city.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which started on Saturday morning had created a critical situation in Karachi. The most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the death toll rises up to 30 in two weeks which is to be blamed for K-Electric administration for not making pre-rain measures as the electricity poles became the net of deaths.

