Water level continuously rising in Sutlej River

LAHORE: Water level continuously increasing in Sutlej River as presently 60,000 cusecs of water is passing through Head Ganda Singh, ARY News reported.

As per details, the water released by India into the Sutlej River, in sheer violation of the Indus Water Treaty has inundated more than 2 dozen villages on both sides of the river bed in Kasur district.

The district administration has set up 17 relief camps to accommodate affected people.

According to the PDMA spokesperson 100,000 cusecs water from Indian side is expected to Pakistan today.

India has not informed Pakistan about the release of water in River Sutlej till now. India is bound to inform Pakistan from July 1 as per the agreement.

Soon after the discharge of water by India, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert urging the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

According to the NDMA, India had also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam.

