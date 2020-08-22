Water overflowing from Malir Spillway after river level on the rise

KARACHI: The district council on Saturday imposed ban on bathing in Malir river after a news report of ARY News about overflow of water at Malir Spillway.

Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad taking notice of the news report visited the spillway with a team of experts to inspect the damage to the structure.

The engineers team was inspecting the damage and started survey for filling of the breach at Malir Spillway.

Chairman district council also contacted with the Deputy Commissioner Malir, who imposed an immediate ban over bathing at the spillway.

The district council chief also met with the cultivators of Malir and sought details about the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that recent spell of monsoon rainfall has caused flooding in Malir River and rising level of the water swept away the filter wall of the spillway.

The breach in the dyke and flooding posing threat to Korangi industrial area and the adjacent population.

After sixth spell of monsoon began in Karachi yesterday, water level in Malir River is increasing.

A spokesperson of the Traffic Police has said that Korangi Causeway has been closed for traffic due to the rising water level.

“The vehicular traffic from Mehmoodabad is being diverted towards Qayyumabad, while the traffic flow from Godown Chowrang being guided to Jam Sadiq bridge,” traffic police said.

