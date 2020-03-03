‘Water pollution taking its toll on people, economy’: PM wants inclusive policy to tackle ‘serious’ issue

ISLAMABAD: Chairing a meeting on measures to control dumping of wastewater into the country’s rivers, Prime Minister Imran Khan said water pollution has been taking a heavy toll on human health as well as the economy, reported ARY News.

PM Khan directed his adviser on environment to work out a comprehensive policy in consultation with the provincial governments to curb the pollution. He instructed that a roadmap be devised based on timelines within 15 days time.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI chairs meeting of Measures to Control Sewerage/Water going into rivers/ streams.#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/G6RcvRhMVh — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 3, 2020

Over the course of the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the World Bank’s report which stated that 40 per cent of the total deaths are being caused by water-borne ailments with the pollution also affecting marine life.

The premier was apprised on the measures the government has so far taken to tackle the issue.

He was informed that a total of 36 projects are in the pipeline to contain environmental pollution.

The Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and other global institutions have been extending financial assistance to undertake the projects aimed at containing the pollution.

The prime minister said the water pollution is a serious issue which has adversely impacted public health and the economy.

