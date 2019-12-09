Karachi’s water, power supply to remain unavailable for 12 hours tomorrow

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) in a statement today said that the metropolis will observe a power outage tomorrow (tuesday) due to scheduled yearly maintenance of electricity feeders, ARY News reported.

According to details K-Electric (KE) will undertake its yearly maintenance exercise on electricity feeders throughout Karachi relegating the power encumbered for at least 12 years.

The electricity is likely to run scarce from 8 am in the morning till 8 pm in the evening on December 10, tomorrow.

Dhabeji Water Pumping station’s two pumps would remain closed due to the power outage, whereas all other pumping stations will ensure water reaches the residents of the mega city.

The Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, AsadUllah in a statement said that people should store adequate amount of water till the maintenance work is ongoing so that they are not met with undue discomfort.

