Water supply to remain suspended in parts of Karachi tomorrow  

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Wednesday announced that water supply in parts of the city would witness disruption due to the disconnection of power supply at Pipri water pumping station, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the water board managing director, the power supply would remain suspended at the pumping station from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Thursday (tomorrow) due to the annual repair works to be carried out by the K-Electric for ensuring round the clock supply during the year.

The areas that would witness complete disconnection of water supply included Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Akhter Colony. On the other hand, the supply would be partially affected in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Kashmir Colony areas.

“The residents are advised to store water to avoid any inconvenience during the supply cut,” said the KWSB MD.

In December 2019, the KWSB announced that water supply would remain affected in part of the city on December 17 owing to infrastructural repairs and power outage at the Gharo Pumping Station.

According to the provincial water management department in Karachi, the city would face a water shortage in some of its parts.

Read More: Karachi committee briefs Sindh governor on proposals to solve garbage, water crisis

It said that the water supply at the Gharo pumping station would remain affected on December 17 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm due to annual repair of electricity feeders from the K-Electric.

It will affect supply in Landhi, Korangi and Malir areas of the city, said the spokesman.

He also announced that supply would also remain affected in 22 residential blocks of Federal B Area, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Shadman Town and blocks J,N, M and L in North Nazimabad area of the city.

Comments

comments