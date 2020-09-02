Water surges in River Indus at three Barrages in Sindh

SUKKUR: After recent monsoon spell of heavy rainfall low flood is reported in Indus River at three barrages of Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The irrigation authorities have reported above 40,000 cusecs surge in river water at Sukkur and Guddu barrages within 12 hours.

The inflow of water at Guddu Barrage has been recorded 3,08,336 cusecs, while the outflow from the barrage has been 3,05,336 cusecs.

The inflow of water in river Indus at Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 2,61,860 cusecs, while the outflow from the barrage has been 2,54,500 cusecs.

The inflow of water at Kotri Barrage has been recorded 1,53,268 cusecs, while the outflow from the barrage has been 1,53,218 cusecs, according to the water data released by the irrigation department.

Irrigation experts have warned a medium level flood in the river in coming days.

Several settlements in katcha area have inundated, while a 30 feet wide breach has been reported at a drain near Jar village in district Sujawal.

The breach has inundated five villages and standing crops on hundreds of acres. Local people trying to plug the breach on the self-help basis.

Comments

comments