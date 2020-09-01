Water surges at Trimmu Headworks after flooding in Chenab, Jhelum

JHANG: The river water at Trimmu Headworks was surging amid reports of flooding at Chenab and Jhelum rivers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The inflow of water at Trimmu barrage was recorded at 2,06,077 cusecs while the water discharge remained 1,96,077 cusecs, according to the Flood Control Centre report.

Jhelum river’s 60,000 cusecs flood flow is expected to reach Trimmu Headworks tomorrow, the flood control centre further said.

Over 200 villages have been inundated in floodwater of Chenab and Jhelum rivers and several people have stranded in flooding at scores of settlements in Jhang district, reports said.

The relief workers facing hardships and hurdles due to continuous rainfall in the area.

A breach developed at a dyke of Chenab at Jhander Khoh Chandiwale point flooding thousands of acres agriculture land with standing crops, local sources said.

Local people have started work to plug the breach on self-help basis as the district administration said to be still unaware about the breach in the river.

It is to be mentioned here that the water level of Indus river also surging after hours long continuous rainfall in Kalabagh.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been 3,04,000 cusecs while the outflow has been recorded at 2,98,000 cusecs.

The irrigation department and the district administration had issued earlier a high flood warning in Chenab River in Muzaffargarh and asked the people living in flood zone from Head Trimmu in Jhang district to Head Panjnad in Muzaffargarh to move to safer places.

Due to heavy rain in different parts of the country, the Met office and the Punjab Disaster Management Authority told the district administration to be on high alert and evacuate the people from riversides.

