Two waterfalls appear to flow upwards in Australian capital

A video was filmed in the Australian capital which showed two waterfalls appeared to flow backwards following strong winds and torrential rain.

Reports said that the stunning moments were captured at a cliff in the Sydney’s Royal National Park on last Monday when the wind speed reached up to 70 kilometres per hour, whereas, the aerial footage also showed a beautiful rainbow due to the mist.

The air pressure on the cliff forced the water flow back over the top.

According to 7News Sydney, severe weather warning for damaging winds and damaging surf was issued for Sydney, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Illawarra areas.

Earlier in January, a rare sea vortex had been filmed in Denmark’s Faroe Islands which showed the water is flowing upwards while climbing up 470m sea cliff known as Beinisvørð.

The video had been recorded by 41-year-old Samy Jacobsen walking along the cliffs off Suðuroy on the island after spotting a whirlwind of water rising from the waves.

It showed the powerfully spraying off into the distance before slowing down and dwindling out which weather experts said it was a water spout – a spiralling pillar of air.

It then forms like a tornado over the water when a cliff edge spins the wind in a circle.

Exceptional video of the vortex forming along the cliff of Beinisvørð – a 470 m high sea cliff, the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy, the Faroe Islands on Jan 6th, 2020. We thank Helen Wang for the report, the video was recorded by her brother Samy Jacobsen – posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/FMALjZpvSt — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 8, 2020

