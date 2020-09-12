The locals of a coastal city in eastern China witnessed the stunning view of two huge waterspouts over the Dalian Bay which is part of the Yellow Sea.

The Dalian Meteorology Bureau released the footage of the waterspouts on social media looming over the bay near East Harbour Business District at around 2 pm on Friday evening (yesterday).

The second waterspout was spotted in China’s Jinpu New District at around 11 am on the same day, reported Dailymail UK.

Meteorologists said that the majority of the city had showers and thunderstorms today, which created ‘favourable conditions’ for waterspouts. The rare natural phenomenon is known as ‘dragon sucking water’ in Mandarin.

Waterspouts typically occur when the air temperature in the sky suddenly drops to a much lower point than the air temperature near the water surface.

According to the National Ocean Service of the United States of America, waterspouts fall into two categories: the tornadic ones and the fair-weather ones.

Tornadic waterspouts are usually accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning. They develop downwards from thunderstorms.

On the other hand, fair-weather waterspouts form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. They develop on the surface of waters and work their way upwards.

As fair-weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions, they usually move very little.

