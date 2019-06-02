TANDLIANWALA: Another child marriage case was reported from a town in Punjab where a seven-year-old girl was bartered in marriage to a 28-year-old man in Tandlianwala, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ‘watta-satta’ case was reported from Chak-398 neighbourhood of Punjab’s town.

An underage girl, reportedly named as Pathani, was married to the 28-year-old Fareed. In return, his sister was married to the girl’s brother Raheel.

Police officials said that the minor girl was fled from home after being tortured by her husband, Fareed, and the case was revealed after she was taken into custody.

A case was registered in Sadar police station over complaint of Assistance Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Police said that four persons including the bridegroom Fareed, his father Ashraf, father-in-law Tharaj and Nikah Khwan (marriage officiator) Abdul Jabbar were arrested in connection with the case.

A medico-legal test of the affected girl, police added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senate had passed, with majority vote, a bill to amend the child marriage restraint act 1929 on April 30.

According to the amendment, marriage under 18 years can lead to a fine of Rs200,000 and three years of strict punishment for facilitators.

Senator Sherry Rehman presented the bill to be passed unanimously, however, Senator Ghafoor Haidri raised an objection saying the bill should be sent to Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) for further deliberation.

Following the debate on the bill, the Senate chairman sought voting and passed the bill with opposition of five votes.

The Senate Standing Committee for Human Rights had approved the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill 2018 on Jan 30.

